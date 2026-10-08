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Ajax defender Dies Janse is of the view that coming up against players like Wolves loanee Tolu Arokodare in training helps him learn something every day.

Wolves brought in Arokodare from Belgium outfit Genk in the summer of 2025, but he struggled to make a big impact and headed away on loan after relegation.

The centre forward made a fantastic start to his loan with the Dutch giants, scoring six goals while laying on two assists in all competitions so far and former Ajax midfielder Richard Witschge has backed him to score 25 goals in the Eredivisie this season.

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Excelsior manager Ruben den Uli was so impressed with the Wolves loanee’s talents following a game against Ajax just before the international break, where Arokodare registered a goal coming off the bench, that he hailed him as a cheat code in the Eredivisie.

Amidst glowing remarks from several former players and coaches, a former Dutch international questioned why the Wolves star is not playing for some big team in Europe if he is as good as people are claiming he is.

During the international break, Arokodare featured twice for Nigeria, coming off the bench in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and now he is back with the Ajax team preparing for the upcoming game against NEC Nijmegen.

Ajax’s young defender Janse, who has made only ten senior team appearances for the team, admitted that he gets to learn every day from coming up against players of Arokodare’s quality and hailed the Wolves as a beast.

Manager Time at Club Cesar Peixoto June 2026 – present Rob Edwards November 2025 – June 2026 Vitor Pereira December 2024 – November 2025 Gary O'Neil August 2023 – December 2024 Julen Lopetegui November 2022 – August 2023 Last five permanent Wolves managers

“There is actually something to gain in every area”, Janse told Dutch outlet Sportsnieuws.nl.

“Physically, changing direction, turning quickly and becoming stronger.

“So if I can go up against Tolu in training, that can only be a good thing.

“He is an absolute beast.

“And that is why it is great that players like that are joining the team.

“You learn from them every single day.”

Arokodare has been praised by his fellow centre forward Kasper Dolberg, who admitted that he is also learning from the Wolves star.

The Dutch outfit have an option to make Arokodare’s move permanent in the summer and if he manages to maintain his goalscoring form throughout the season, they will be tempted to trigger it.