Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Genoa sporting director Diego Lopez, who is a candidate for Championship side Burnley, is seeing talks progress well over the termination of his contract with the Serie A club.

The Clarets endured a bruising campaign in the top flight last season, eventually dropping into the Championship after finishing 19th.

In July, they appointed former Genk boss Nicky Hayen with the task of guiding them straight back to the Premier League, while also investing in the squad, bringing in the likes of Reo Hatate and Anel Ahmedhodzic among others.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Burnley have so far failed to find the desired rhythm in the second tier, losing four and drawing four of their opening games without a single victory, leaving them desperate for a change in fortunes sooner rather than later.

Off the pitch, Burnley have not had a sporting director in the traditional sense, with chairman Alan Pace operating alongside a trio of directors.

The Clarets, however, are now looking to put an ambitious project in place, with an immediate return to the top flight the priority and a candidate already identified for the sporting director role.

It is understood Genoa sporting director Lopez was contacted by Burnley over taking up the role at Turf Moor.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, progress has been made regarding Lopez’s departure, with the 37-year-old now prepared to bring his spell with Genoa to an end.

Talks over the termination of his contract with the Serie A side are understood to be progressing well, paving the way for him to move on from the Griffin.

The Championship side could offer Lopez a larger budget to work with as they look to reshape the Clarets squad, with the aim of securing an immediate return to the Premier League.

For now, however, Burnley remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, with an urgent need for points when league action resumes against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Hayen will be under increasing pressure to turn things around quickly, with the possibility of his position coming under scrutiny if the poor run continues.