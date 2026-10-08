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Trabzonspor have identified Wolves defender Nasser Djiga as a potential target, with the Turkish side planning to bolster their defence during the winter transfer window.

The Old Gold secured Djiga’s services in February last year, beating Galatasaray to his signature and tying him down to a deal running until 2030.

His debut season, however, saw him play a limited role at Wolves, leading the club to send him to Rangers on a season-long loan last summer.

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During his time in Govan, he made 42 appearances and, despite failing to convince one journalist of his qualities early on, he gradually grew into his role and was even labelled ‘key’ by a former Gers star.

This season, Djiga has made the centre-back spot his own alongside Toti Gomes, starting six of Wolves’ seven Championship games.

The Burkina Faso international also featured three times for Wolves in the EFL Cup before their eventual exit to Everton in the third round.

Wolves have reaped the rewards of his performances, sitting fourth in the Championship with 14 points after picking up four wins this campaign.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

His defensive displays for the Old Gold have also caught the eye abroad, with interest from Turkey resurfacing.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Trabzonspor are planning to strengthen their defence in January and have identified Djiga as a target.

The Turkish side have veteran skipper Stefan Savic on their books, but with his contract expiring next summer, they are already looking ahead to his eventual departure and have selected the 23-year-old as a potential replacement.

The central defender has four more years remaining on his contract, putting the Old Gold in a strong position at the negotiating table should the Turkish club turn their interest into a bid.

Alongside that, convincing Djiga to leave could prove another hurdle for Trabzonspor, with the defender now enjoying regular minutes at Molineux.

Whether the Turkish side can turn their interest into a move remains to be seen, but the 23-year-old’s immediate attention will be on Wolves’ promotion push, with an away trip to the Riverside to face Middlesbrough next on the agenda.