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Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Luca Williams-Barnett is ‘one to watch’ heading towards the January transfer window and beyond, as a ‘move is currently being planned’.

The English attacking midfielder, who is comfortable off either foot, produced 16 goals and eight assists in 20 appearances for Spurs’ youth sides last season.

That form earned him plenty of opportunities throughout pre-season, both during Spurs’ tour of Asia and following their return to England.

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In July, the 18-year-old featured against Auckland FC and Sydney FC, scoring a Panenka penalty in the latter to help Tottenham secure victory.

The following month, Williams-Barnett also found the net against Hoffenheim in a friendly that ended 2-2.

The Spurs teenager’s impressive pre-season was rewarded with minutes in Tottenham’s 5-1 EFL Cup victory over Charlton Athletic in August, but he has not featured for De Zerbi’s first team since.

He could be heading for a change of scenery as, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Williams-Barnett is ‘one to watch’ over the coming transfer windows.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

His deal with Tottenham runs until 2028 and ‘Spurs want to keep him’ at the club.

However, it is suggested that for Williams-Barnett, ‘a move is currently being planned’.

Who he might join is unclear, but a host of top Premier League clubs, along with sides from the Bundesliga, are monitoring him.

The England Under-19 international has made just one appearance aside from the Charlton clash, featuring for Spurs Under-21s in their 4-2 win over Manchester City Under-21s and contributing a goal and an assist.

Tottenham are still searching for their first league win, making it difficult for Roberto De Zerbi to hand opportunities to the youngsters, even though he has stated that they remain part of his plans.

With the international break drawing to a close, Manchester United await the Lilywhites at Old Trafford on Saturday, with Spurs hoping to pick up valuable points and climb away from the bottom of the table.

As for Williams-Barnett, it remains to be seen whether he is afforded further opportunities with the senior squad or whether January brings a move away for the teenager.