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Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has dubbed the club’s bid to become an established Premier League side their own title race.

The Yorkshire giants have made a brilliant start to the ongoing season as they sit fifth in the Premier League table with nine points from five games.

Farke’s side are still unbeaten in the league and there are growing expectations at Elland Road about what could be a successful season.

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Leeds secured a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United before drawing 0-0 against Crystal Palace, after which new boy Tarik Muharemovic claimed that they have a lot of room to improve.

During the international break, former Leeds boss Simon Grayson, stated that Farke is the perfect manager for the Whites and now at the weekend the German tactician will take his team to north London to lock horns with champions Arsenal.

Ahead of the match against the Gunners, Farke, however, refused to compare his situation to Mikel Arteta, claiming that he took over Leeds with full understanding of the challenges.

He pointed out that the Whites’ glory days were a few decades ago, despite the club continuing to have huge potential.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

The Whites boss stressed that Leeds are now in their own title race, which is to establish themselves in the Premier League and have back-to-back solid seasons.

When asked about similarities with his work to Arteta’s, Farke said at a press conference: “No, there are differences obviously; Mikel took over one of the giants in England that were struggling a bit in the mid-table and right now he has won the Premier League.

“I took over a huge club, an unbelievable club and I knew exactly what I signed up for, in how passionate this club is, how big this club can be and how much potential this club has.

“And let’s be honest, our good time was a few decades ago, and we have not established ourselves in the last 20 to 25 years in the Premier League levels.

“It is more like our title race to establish our club again in the best league in the world.

“We had a good season last season, we obviously have had a bright start to the current season – this is my whole topic.

“I want to establish this club in the top flight, I want to make sure that first time in more than 25 years two solid seasons on the Premier League level.”

Leeds suffered two heavy defeats against Arsenal last term, both home and away, conceding nine goals while failing to net a single one.

Now all eyes will be on Farke to see whether this time his in-form side will be able to get a result at Emirates, which would be a real surprise for many.