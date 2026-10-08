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Everton have now started to lay the groundwork ahead of a potential move for Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara, which will put them on a collision course with Newcastle United, who are also ready to make an offer in the winter window.

The Brazilian midfielder moved to Galatasaray from Norwich City in the summer of 2024 and has since played a part in the Turkish giants securing consecutive Turkish Super Lig titles.

Sara was also effective in the final third last season, contributing six goals and five assists across 42 appearances for the Istanbul club.

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His impressive performances attracted interest from Everton and other Premier League clubs during the summer transfer window.

But no move was eventually able to materialise, with the player also hinting at his plan to stay in Turkey.

Sara though remains a wanted man and looks set to be the subject of Premier League interest in the winter transfer window.

According to Turkish outlet Webaslan, Everton have started to lay the groundwork on a possible swoop for the midfielder in the new year.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

That puts Everton on a collision course with Newcastle, who are themselves expected to try to sign Sara from Galatasaray in January.

David Moyes has been keen on players with experience of English football and Sara fits the bill.

Newcastle have focused on revamping their squad and with Joe Willock potentially set to leave in the January window, Sara could slot in as a replacement.

The Brazilian still has three years left on his contract with the Turkish side, giving Galatasaray the upper hand in negotiations and allowing them to demand their desired price.

It remains to be seen whether Everton or Newcastle can secure Sara’s signature in the winter transfer window.

Another midfielder the Premier League duo are interested in is Teun Koopmeiners, with suggestions that they ‘could retrace their steps’ for the Juventus star in the winter window.