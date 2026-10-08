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Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has revealed that he was desperate to bring James Trafford to Elland Road because of the goalkeeper’s ability between the posts.

The Whites took the England international at Elland Road as their record signing during the summer, securing his services from Manchester City on a five-year deal.

Upon joining, Trafford spoke of his excitement at embarking on a new chapter at Elland Road, though it has been suggested he does have a release clause in his Whites contract.

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The 24-year-old kept a clean sheet on his Leeds debut against Nottingham Forest, helping the Whites secure victory on the occasion.

Leeds have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League so far, tied with Everton, with Trafford’s presence between the posts already proving pivotal to the Peacocks’ defensive solidity.

Farke revealed that he had been determined to bring Trafford to Leeds, having already tried to sign him earlier because of his quality as a goalkeeper.

The German also lauded Trafford’s mentality and his capacity to handle the pressure of big matches, something the custodian has already demonstrated at Elland Road.

Goalkeeper Club Jordan Pickford Everton James Trafford Leeds United Jason Steele Brighton Goalkeepers in the latest England squad

Farke nevertheless pointed out that Trafford still has areas of his game to develop, while his work ethic should help him continue raising his standards.

The Leeds boss said at a press conference: “I was desperate to sign him and not only this summer, even tried it before because I am fully convinced of his qualities as a goalkeeper.

“Also his quality as a human being and he has that mentality that you need to play under big pressure, in big competitions if you play for a big club, there is competition for your position.

“So, in the first weeks and months he has shown that he can handle that pressure and the expectations that our Leeds supporters have here.

“There is a reason why all of them love him already and he has made continuous impressive starts so far.

“But again, for a goalkeeper he is still young and he has to show this with consistency with definitely a few topics where he can improve and will improve because he is a hard worker.

“So far, it has been a joy to work with him every day.”

Leeds face a demanding test on Saturday when they travel to the Emirates to take on Arsenal, with Trafford looking to help his side maintain their unbeaten run and claim his fourth clean sheet of the season.

The Englishman has already surpassed his clean sheet tally from last season’s Premier League campaign.

Meanwhile, Leeds target Petar Sucic currently has his representatives working to secure improved contract terms for the midfielder at Inter Milan.