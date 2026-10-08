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Juventus could ‘sensationally decide’ to terminate Newcastle United attacker Nick Woltemade’s loan early ‘if his numbers don’t improve’ before the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old headed to Turin on deadline day, joining the Italian club on a season-long loan for £3.5m after Matias Fernandez-Pardo moved to Newcastle.

His deal includes no purchase option or obligation, although informal talks have taken place about what might happen if Juventus want to sign Woltemade permanently with his Newcastle role up in the air.

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Woltemade has been impressed by Luciano Spalletti since joining Juventus, with the striker believing the Italian coach can bring out the best in him.

However, the German striker is yet to make a start for the Bianconeri in Serie A, having made three appearances off the bench without registering a goal contribution.

It was suggested by a journalist that the Newcastle loanee is ‘not ready yet’ to show his best for Juventus.

Time though may be running out for Woltemade in Turin if things do not improve.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Juve), the Bianconeri could ‘sensationally decide’ to terminate Woltemade’s loan contract in January ‘if his numbers don’t improve’.

It has been suggested that the Germany international will be under scrutiny when the league resumes, and should his form fail to improve, the Italian side could cut ties with the 24-year-old and look for another striker during the winter window.

What the exact terms of the loan are and whether Juventus’ would need Newcastle’s agreement is unclear.

Juventus are set to face Cagliari this weekend, where the Newcastle loanee will be desperately looking to score goals.

A former striker insisted that the Bianconeri must look to exploit Woltemade’s height to get the best out of him.

For Newcastle, Woltemade flopping in Italy would be an unwelcome development and do little to arrest the fall in his valuation.