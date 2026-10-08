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Newcastle United midfielder Sean Steur has admitted that he deserved a rebuke from Netherlands Under-21 manager Michael Reiziger for taking a shot from distance.

The 18-year-old broke into Ajax’s senior side during the 2024/25 campaign, but he caught the attention of Newcastle with his performances for the Dutch giants last season.

Ajax were keen to keep him at the club, but Newcastle managed to convince Steur to move and agreed to a €25m deal with the Dutch giants to secure his signature.

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Steur has featured five times in the Premier League, starting two games and he admitted that he is working on his fitness to play full 90 minutes in the future.

During the international break the Magpies midfielder was called up by Reiziger to represent Netherlands Under-21s in the European Under-21 Championship qualifiers and featured three times for them.

On Tuesday, Reiziger gave Steur a start against the Bosnia Under-21s and it took the Dutch youngsters 70 minutes to break the deadlock and in the end, they secured a comfortable 4-0 victory.

In the game when Netherlands Under-21s were struggling to find a breakthrough, Steur made an attempt from a distance which did not please Reiziger and the Newcastle star admitted that he deserved the rebuke directed at him by the Dutch manager.

Manager Time at Club Matthias Jaissle July 2026- Eddie Howe November 2021 – July 2026 Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

He admitted that he understands Reiziger’s point of view and believes that he lost patience while struggling to break down the Bosnia defence.

“Getting a telling-off was actually justified”, Steur told Sportnieuws.

“I felt I had to try from a distance because things were not going well.

“But he was right.

“We needed to remain patient and not try to force things.

“That never works to your advantage.”

Steur is well aware that he has areas in his game which need to be improved and insisted that he will not become a bodybuilder despite the nature of the game demanding physicality.

The Netherlands Under-21 international will now be focused on helping Matthias Jaissle in the game against Coventry City on Monday.