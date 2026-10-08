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Tottenham Hotspur attacker Mikey Moore has admitted that he has settled in at Koln, while adding that he is ready to show his best version.

Moore completed a season-long loan move to Koln during the summer transfer window, after spending last season in Scotland at Rangers.

The Light Blues were also keen on bringing the attacker back to Ibrox after his impressive loan spell with them, but eventually failed to make it happen.

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Though it was initially suggested that a deal was not ‘financially feasible’ for the German club, the Bundesliga side managed to secure Moore’s signature.

The 19-year-old has made three appearances in the Bundesliga so far, including two starts, and is yet to register a goal contribution in the league.

During the international break, the Tottenham loanee made his debut for England Under-20s and was also handed the captain’s armband.

Moore had a debut to remember as he scored a goal and helped the young lions beat Italy 3-1.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The attacker is now back with the German side and will be eager to open his goalscoring account for Koln.

Moore revealed that he has settled in well at Koln, describing his first few weeks with the German club as positive.

The Tottenham Hotspur loanee stressed that he is now settled and ready to show the best version of himself, while looking forward to returning to the pitch and playing in front of the Koln fans.

Speaking to the club’s media, he said: “I have settled in nicely now.

“Its been a good first few weeks.

“The tough [part is] on the pitch, I feel we haven’t picked up the results I feel we could have.

“But now I am settled in and I am ready to show the best version of myself I can.

“Looking forward to get back on the pitch, in front of our fans.”

Koln are set to face Borussia Monchengladbach in the ‘Rhine Derby’ this weekend, with Moore hoping to put in a strong performance and help his team secure all three points.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will also keep a close eye on the attacker’s performance, with Moore still potentially having a role back in N17 from next season.