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Fiorentina sporting director Fabio Paratici turned down an offer from Crystal Palace for Cher Ndour during the summer window, having been ‘convinced of his talent and potential for growth’.

The 22-year-old arrived in Tuscany during last year’s winter window, committing his future to La Viola until 2029.

Ndour has since carved out a important role in the midfield ranks of the Serie A outfit, with that standing carrying into the current campaign as he has already accumulated 577 minutes.

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The midfielder has also chipped in with a goal and an assist from his seven appearances for the Tuscan outfit this season.

Ndour’s performances had already begun to attract attention from several clubs during the summer window, prompting them to explore the possibility of taking him away from Florence.

However, according to Italian outlet Corriere Fiorentino (via Firenze Viola), Ndour was the ‘only player deemed unsellable by Fiorentina’ during the summer window.

As a result, Crystal Palace saw their offer rejected by Fiorentina sporting director Paratici, who is ‘convinced of his talent and potential for growth’ and unwilling to sanction his departure.

Club played for Benfica Paris Saint-Germain Braga Besiktas Fiorentina Clubs Cher Ndour has played for

The Tuscan outfit also rebuffed interest from fellow Italian side Napoli, maintaining their stance on retaining Ndour.

Whether the Eagles still hold the same admiration for the midfielder and look to renew their efforts to secure his services in a future window remains to be seen.

A move to Selhurst Park would nevertheless come at a considerable cost, with Fiorentina valuing Ndour at around €40m.

Any future sale would also see the Serie A outfit hand 50 per cent of the proceeds to Paris Saint-Germain as part of the agreement that brought Ndour to Florence.

Despite Juventus and several Premier League sides monitoring Ndour, the Italian ‘remains focused’ on the project at Fiorentina and continuing to flourish in Tuscany.

Last month, Ndour’s team-mate at La Viola, Leeds United loanee Willy Gnonto, joked about a bet he had made with the midfielder.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina star Alieu Njie recently revealed that Crystal Palace made a late attempt to hijack his move to Florence, although their efforts ultimately came too late to alter the outcome.