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AC Milan star Davide Bartesaghi has revealed that Nottingham Forest loanee Omari Hutchinson has impressed him, praising the winger’s technical quality and ability to manoeuvre in tight spaces.

The 22-year-old endured a frustrating first season at the City Ground, managing just one goal in 41 appearances for Nottingham Forest.

That prompted a summer switch to Italy, with Hutchinson joining AC Milan on a season-long loan at the end of August.

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After making the move to the San Siro, the winger made his Rossoneri debut as a substitute against Lazio last month, although his involvement was limited to a brief cameo.

The Nottingham Forest star is eyed to play a part in AC Milan’s Europa League campaign, although even against Benfica in their opening fixture, he was restricted to 45 minutes.

The 22-year-old has nevertheless received backing from one journalist, who believes he deserves a proper opportunity, while Hutchinson himself has remained confident that his chance will come.

Bartesaghi singled out Hutchinson as one of the players who has impressed him most, highlighting the winger’s technical ability and quality in tight spaces.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

He also praised Mario Gila for his versatility in defence, while speaking highly of manager Ruben Amorim, with whom he regularly speaks, and congratulating his team-mates on their performances at international level.

The 20-year-old was quoted as saying by Spazio Milan: “I really like Amorim, he’s a great coach.

“He speaks to me often and I get on well with him.

“I want to congratulate [Ramos] on his goals for the national team, but also all the other players.

“Who has impressed me the most?

“[Mario] Gila, because he is a versatile defender, and [Omari] Hutchinson too, because he is really technically gifted and very good in tight spaces.”

Hutchinson does have an option to buy included in his loan agreement, although it has been noted that ‘something out of the ordinary’ will be required for the Rossoneri to make his move permanent.

AC Milan return to action on Sunday against Sassuolo, with it remaining to be seen whether Hutchinson will be handed another opportunity to feature.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are also still finding their feet under new boss Oliver Glasner, with five points from their opening five games leaving them 13th in the table.