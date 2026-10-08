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Leeds United target Petar Sucic wants a new deal from Inter Milan which will see him earn €2.5m plus bonuses.

Inter Milan signed Croatian international Sucic from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2025 and in his debut season, he featured 55 times in all competitions for the Serie A outfit but often come on off the bench.

Sucic was part of Croatia’s 2026 World Cup squad and made four outings in the tournament, registering two goal contributions.

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His performances did not go unnoticed, as the Inter Milan star drew attention from Premier League outfits Newcastle United and Leeds.

The Yorkshire giants went in with an enquiry and it was suggested that Inter Milan consider Sucic as an important part of the squad and only an offer in the region of €40m could tempt them to part ways.

However, the move never materialised and despite the Premier League attention, Sucic remained at the San Siro.

Sucic’s current deal with Inter Milan is set to expire in 2030, but the player is now pushing his agent to secure a lucrative new deal for him.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The Leeds target’s current deal sees him earn €1.5m and according to Italian journalist Armando Areniello, Sucic wants a significant raise in his new deal, which will take the figure to €2.5m plus bonuses.

It is still unclear whether the Italian giants are considering the Croatian midfielder worthy of a high salary raise.

Leeds though will watch the situation closely as if the player is unhappy with his terms then he could become keen to move.

The 22-year-old has started only two times so far this season, clocking 212 minutes so far in all competitions and the player also wants his game time to increase.

Leeds would not be able to offer Sucic European football, which he is currently enjoying at the San Siro.

The player has featured 25 times for the Croatia national team and he featured for 45 minutes against England, where Croatia suffered a 7-0 humiliating defeat.