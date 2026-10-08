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Rangers boss Derek McInnes has provided an injury update ahead of the Gers’ Scottish Premiership game against Kilmarnock.

Following a poor start to the new season, which saw them crash out of the Europa League and Conference League qualifiers, the Gers have managed to stabilise their Scottish Premiership campaign.

The Light Blues have won five league games in a row, taking them to second place in the Scottish Premiership table, two points behind leaders Celtic.

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Rangers are now set to face Kilmarnock at home in their first league game after the international break.

The Gers will be looking to pick up where they left off in the Scottish Premiership and produce another strong performance.

Rangers boss McInnes provided a positive update on Dujon Sterling, revealing that the defender picked up a minor hamstring strain but has since recovered and returned to training, with the recent break having benefited him.

He also revealed that Cammy Devlin suffered his hamstring injury just two or three minutes after coming on against Celtic, leaving the midfielder unable to be replaced because Rangers had already used all their substitutes.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

McInnes further explained that Devlin is expected to be unavailable for at least six weeks before Rangers can assess his progress and determine when he can return.

Speaking in a press conference (6:31), he said: “So, Dujon had a little hamstring strain, but he’s been fine he’s training, and he’s one that benefitted from the break.

“Dan [Neil]’s fine.

“Cammy unfortunately picked up a little hamstring strain; it was two or three minutes on the pitch against Celtic, and he gave me the shout, which was no use to me because we had no subs left, but thankfully we managed the game with Cammy.

“He has since been scanned and assessed, and unfortunately it is a hamstring issue which we thought might require surgery, but it doesn’t.

“He got a decent consultation yesterday, but he is still going to be [unavailable for] a number of weeks, at least six weeks, I think, and then we will see where we are.”

Devlin joined Rangers during the summer transfer window from fellow Scottish Premiership side Hearts, signing a two-year contract with the Gers.

The Australian midfielder has featured in six league games so far, while making four starts.

It remains to be seen when he can regain his match fitness.

Meanwhile, the Light Blues will hope to secure all three points against Kilmarnock to close the gap at the top of the table.

A former Rangers star has warned the Gers that their upcoming Scottish Premiership fixtures will present different challenges to those they faced against Celtic.