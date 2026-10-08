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La Liga side Celta Vigo look set to have to give up hope of bringing Fer Lopez back from Wolves in the near future.

The 22-year-old arrived at Molineux in the summer of 2025, putting pen to paper on a contract until 2030 after the Old Gold paid around €23m to bring him in from Celta Vigo.

However, with game time proving difficult to come by for the Spaniard in the Midlands, he returned to his boyhood club on loan in January.

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Lopez rediscovered his rhythm during his spell at Celta Vigo, prompting both the player and the Spanish outfit to explore the possibility of extending his stay.

The Old Gold, however, remained firm in their stance over retaining the midfielder, while Lopez himself also opted against pushing for an exit.

The Spaniard ultimately remained at Molineux and his fortunes have taken a sharp turn under new boss Cesar Peixoto, with Lopez now flourishing as an important figure in Wolves’ bid to return to the top flight.

The midfielder has found the net five times and supplied two assists in nine appearances this season, already making it the most productive campaign of his career in terms of numbers.

Manager Time at Club Cesar Peixoto June 2026 – present Rob Edwards November 2025 – June 2026 Vitor Pereira December 2024 – November 2025 Gary O'Neil August 2023 – December 2024 Julen Lopetegui November 2022 – August 2023 Last five permanent Wolves managers

Nobody in the Wolves squad has registered more goal involvements than Lopez, underlining his influence in the final third.

Celta Vigo have remained keen to bring him back whenever possible.

According to Spanish outlet Metropolitano.gal, it is ‘a dream for a significant portion of Celta Vigo fans’ to bring back some of their academy graduates, including Lopez.

However, as things stand, it ‘seems unlikely’ that Lopez will return to the Spanish outfit in the coming seasons given his strong standing at Wolves, with such a move not ‘on the horizon’.

The Old Gold currently have little reason to contemplate the Spaniard’s departure, with the club hoping he can maintain his red-hot form.

However, the midfielder suffered a minor injury while on international duty with Spain Under-21s, which forced him to withdraw from the squad.

Whether Lopez will be available for Wolves’ upcoming fixtures remains to be seen, with the timeframe for his recovery yet to become clear.

Peixoto’s side will next face Middlesbrough at home this weekend, with three points enough to see them move above Boro in the Championship table.