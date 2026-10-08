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Dutch referee Alex Bos believes that Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey is someone who is always involved with the opposition players on the pitch, making him a player difficult to officiate.

Last season, Sunderland signed the 24-year-old striker on a four-year deal from Ajax and he made eight goal contributions in the Premier League, helping them to earn a place in the Europa League.

Brobbey’s progress at the Stadium of Light has made former striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar proud, and an AZ Alkmaar star pointed out that the centre forward knows how to keep defenders on their toes.

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Just before the international break, Brobbey scored a hat-trick against Manchester City and the player himself admitted that he is now more aware of how to exploit opposing teams.

Dutch referee Bos pointed out that the Sunderland star always gets involved with opposition players, adding that Brobbey displays his physical nature of the game by battling throughout the 90 minutes.

He also stressed that the Dutch striker does not shy away from physical battles, which makes him difficult to referee despite knowing that he is sometimes getting held back by opposition players.

When asked about how referees prepare for games, Bos said on Dutch podcast FC Afkicken (via Voetbal Primeur): “You do your homework and you review your previous matches.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

“I think Brobbey is a good example.

“He is simply difficult to referee.

“You simply know that he is being held.

“But he is also always involved with opponents himself.

“There is a lot of pulling and wrestling, and he is constantly battling around them.

“That just makes him difficult to referee.”

During the international break Brobbey joined the Netherlands national team, but he suffered a hamstring injury against Germany, which forced him to be withdrawn from the camp.

Dutch fitness coach Raymond Verheijen blamed inadequate recovery time as the reason behind the Sunderland star’s injury.

It is, however, still not clear how long the 24-year-old will have to spend off the pitch before he can make a return.