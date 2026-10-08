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Newcastle United goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek has admitted that it is his ‘dream’ to be first-choice for the Czech Republic while highlighting England’s ‘tremendous quality’ following the Czechs’ Nations League defeat.

The Magpies secured the signature of Hornicek during the summer transfer window by triggering his release clause at Portuguese side Braga.

Newcastle paid around €30m to secure his signature, while the goalkeeper put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

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The Czech custodian has started all of Newcastle’s Premier League games so far, keeping one clean sheet in the process.

The 24-year-old recently featured in two games for his country in the Nations League, while in the other two games he provided cover for Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper Antonin Kinsky.

His most recent appearance came against England, where the Three Lions secured a 3-0 win over the Czech Republic.

Hornicek revealed that becoming his country’s first-choice goalkeeper is his ‘dream’, with the Czech shot-stopper working to establish himself as the main option between the posts.

Goalkeeper Club Matej Kovar PSV Eindhoven Lukas Hornicek Newcastle United Antonin Kinsky Tottenham Hotspur Goalkeepers in Czech Republic squad

The Newcastle goalkeeper also acknowledged that the final decision rests with the boss, who has the freedom to select his team based on form and the style of play he wants to implement.

Speaking to Czech outlet iDNES he said: “That’s my dream and I’m working towards making it happen.

“The coach has a free hand.

“He makes his decisions based on form and the style of play that suits him.”

The 24-year-old further acknowledged that the match against England was very demanding, something the Czech Republic had expected going into the game.

He praised England’s ‘tremendous quality’,describing them as one of the best teams in the world.

Hornicek also stressed that the Czech Republic can take positives from the experience, with the opportunity to play against England giving them a chance to test themselves at the highest level.

“It was a very demanding match, which we knew it would be.

“England are one of the best teams in the world and they have tremendous quality.

“We can be pleased that we had the opportunity to play here and test ourselves against them.”

Hornicek will now shift his attention towards club football, where he will look to put in strong performances and help Newcastle climb the Premier League table.

Performing well in the Premier League will help the shot-stopper strengthen his case to become his country’s first-choice goalkeeper.