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Fixture: Arsenal vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 10th October, 12:30 UK time

The Premier League returns to action following the international break, with Leeds United travelling to the Emirates on Saturday to face an Arsenal side sitting at the top of the table.

The Gunners made a perfect start with four straight wins, but their unbeaten run came to an end in their latest outing as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Brighton at the Amex. Mikel Arteta will now be looking for a response as Arsenal resume their title defence.

The Whites, meanwhile, have also enjoyed an encouraging start to the campaign, avoiding defeat in each of their opening five games to sit fifth ahead of the trip to London.

The international break has brought some unwanted concerns for the London side, however, with Ezri Konsa, Kai Havertz and Christos Tzolis all withdrawing from international duty due to injury issues, leaving their availability for Saturday in doubt.

Daniel Farke, by contrast, has largely avoided similar disruption, with only Tarik Muharemovic and Nico Elvedi seeing significant minutes for their countries, while Jean-Matteo Bahoya is the only player to return injured, leaving him a doubt for Saturday’s game.

Gabriel Gudmundsson did play for Sweden and was left angered when a Poland defender caused him to lose his contact lens during the game.

Historically, Arsenal have held the upper hand in this fixture, winning each of the last eight meetings while the gulf was particularly evident last season, when the Gunners swept Leeds aside by an aggregate 9-0 scoreline across their two league encounters.

With more of their preferred starters available, the Whites will hope to make Arsenal work harder than they did last season, with victory enough to move Leeds above the Gunners in the table.

What’s At Stake?

Arsenal

Arsenal suffered just five defeats throughout last season as they went on to lift the title. The Brighton loss was a rare setback for the Gunners, who need to show that it has done little to change their standing among the title contenders.

The international break has given both teams time to regroup, but Arsenal return to action at home against a Leeds side that have struggled to get the better of them in recent meetings. That gives the Gunners a favourable opportunity to respond immediately, remind the league of their prowess and reaffirm that the Seagulls showing was simply a bad day.

Another bad day would raise real concerns at the Emirates.

Leeds United

Daniel Farke’s side failed to score in either meeting with Arsenal last season, conceding five at the Emirates before shipping another four at Elland Road in January. That was a stark contrast to Leeds’ defensive record this term, with the Peacocks conceding just three goals in their opening five games. Now this is a huge test and Farke’s side must show the defensive solidity is not a flash in the pan.

Leeds have never won at the Emirates, with their last victory over the Gunners coming at Highbury in 2003, meaning Saturday’s trip is unlikely to come with great expectations of a three-point haul. However, the Whites will want to put last season’s defeats firmly behind them and show they can go toe to toe with one of the best sides in the league.

Avoiding defeat may be tough, but avoiding a heavy defeat is crucial to show progress.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Leeds United Raya Trafford Calafiori Bogle Gabriel Muharemovic Mosquera Elvedi Timber Justin Rice Gudmundsson Guimaraes Ampadu Eze Tanaka Odegaard Stach Saka Okafor Gyokeres Calvert-Lewin Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Arsenal: WWWWL

Leeds United: WDDWD

Key Battles

Riccardo Calafiori v Jayden Bogle

Calafiori has started all five league games under Arteta this season, contributing assists against Coventry City and Aston Villa, as well as scoring in the Community Shield win over Manchester City. His 30 line-breaking passes, four chances created and 15 touches in the opposition box underline the threat he carries from full-back.

Bogle offers a similar attacking outlet for Leeds and has a goal to his name, but he will have the difficult task of limiting Calafiori while still looking to exploit space himself. Whoever wins this battle could have a major say in which side controls the wide areas and, ultimately, the game.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin v Arsenal’s Central Defence

Fresh from an England call-up, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be eager to return to Leeds duty having established himself as an important figure in Farke’s attack.

The 29-year-old already has four goals this season, while his record against Arsenal offers a mixed picture, with two goals and an assist in 15 appearances. With seven of his eleven Premier League shots finding the target, Calvert-Lewin’s ability to make the most of his opportunities could give the Arsenal backline a genuine test.

Arsenal have conceded just 0.8 goals per game, so Leeds will need their striker to make his chances count if they are to trouble the Gunners.

Match Prediction

In their corner, Arsenal have home advantage and a magnificent record against the Peacocks, having won each of their last eight meetings, giving Leeds a serious challenge to overcome at the Emirates.

Leeds remain unbeaten this season and have kept two clean sheets, but seven goals from 7.72 xG shows they have left chances on the table, which could prove costly against an Arsenal side who have kept three clean sheets in five.

The Whites’ unbeaten start, coupled with Brighton’s thrashing of Arsenal, should make this a closer contest than last season’s meetings, but Arteta’s men have enough quality and tenacity to claim all three points.

Three weeks without club football could throw up a curveball, but Arsenal should be back to business as defending champions, even with some starters missing.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds United

Where To Watch?

Arsenal vs Leeds United in the Premier League will be live on TNT Sports for a 12:30 kick-off in the UK.