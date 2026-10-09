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Andy Walker is of the view that Jota could improve Celtic when he is in his top form, but warned that the player will still need time before he is ready for first-team action.

Celtic sold 27-year-old winger Jota to Al-Ittihad in 2023, but the Portuguese winger failed to impress for the Saudi outfit and moved to Ligue 1 side Rennes following summer.

The Bhoys decided to bring Jota back from France in January 2025.

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Jota made an immediate impact in Celtic’s 2024/25 league campaign, making six goal contributions in eleven league games and former Bhoys star Charlie Mulgrew hailed his transfer as great business for Celtic.

However, the forward suffered a cruciate ligament injury in April 2025, which has kept him out of action since then and Tam McManus pointed out that the length of injury could affect Jota psychologically.

During the international break Jota featured for 45 minutes in a closed-door game for Celtic’s reserve team against Falkirk and Martin O’Neill was present to watch him during the game.

The Bhoys are going through a poor run of form and Jota availability could provide the veteran tactician with options in upcoming games, but ex-Celtic star Walker is unsure whether the winger is ready to feature for the first-team after just one game with the reserves.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

Walker admits that Jota has a big personality and added that Celtic will certainly be a better team with Jota’s inclusion, but recalled from his own experience from his playing days issued caution that the player will still need more time before he is ready to play for first-team.

“Well, that [Falkirk game] is his first game involvement in 18 months or so”, Walker said on the Go Radio Football Show (45:00).

“I had an ACL and I was out for the best part of a year and I can remember playing a reserve game and I would say you would need another half a dozen reserve games.

“Well, I needed another half a dozen reserve games.

“I needed a bit more training with the boys every day before I could even think about getting back involved in the first team, where the level of competition is just so strong.

“But he is a big personality player.

“He is someone when he is on his top form; my goodness, Celtic will be a better team side, but I think there are still a good few steps for him to take before he is considered for first-team action.”

Celtic are set to take on Motherwell at the weekend before they travel to Portugal to play Jota’s former club Benfica on Thursday in the Europa League.

Just when Jota will be in the mix to feature again remains to be seen, but Celtic will hope it is before November’s international break kicks in.