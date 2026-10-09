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Besiktas are hoping that Leondro Trossard will be able to play a key role in helping to bring Rangers star Nicolas Raskin to Turkey.

The 25-year-old Belgium international was once again the centre of transfer attention during the summer transfer window and Besiktas were keen to take him to Turkey last summer.

Rangers brought in a host of new faces in their midfield, Cammy Devlin and Dan Neil, in the summer, but despite the Turkish giants making an attempt late in the window, a deal failed to materialise, and Rangers pulled the plug at the last moment.

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The Belgian international later admitted that he was disappointed that no switch happened, as he was mentally ready to move elsewhere in the summer.

However, the Turkish giants remain admirers of the Rangers star’s talents and they are refusing to give up on bringing him to Istanbul in the future.

Besiktas have other targets on their mind as well, with Newcastle United’s Joe Willock on their radar, but a Turkish journalist pointed out that he would favour Raskin over the Newcastle star.

Raskin has two more years left on his contract with Rangers and the Gers could feel the winter window offers an opportunity to get a big fee.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

Besiktas boss Vincenzo Italiano wants to strengthen his midfield in January and the Besiktas hierarchy have come up with a plan to help their boss to sign Raskin.

According to Turkish daily Takvim, the Istanbul outfit are hoping Raskin’s international team-mate Trossard can play a key role in convincing the Rangers star to join them in January.

They are hoping that the ex-Arsenal star can give Raskin positive recommendations to join the Black Eagles.

However, it will remain to be seen whether Derke McInnes will be ready to let the 25-year-old, whom he praised after their victory over Celtic at Parkhead just before the international break, depart Ibrox mid-season.

Raskin has started the last five games for Rangers while forming a partnership with new boy Dan Neil in midfield.

Trossard and Raskin both featured for Belgium in their Nations Cup games during the international break.