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Crystal Palace striker Jean-Phillippe Mateta has stressed that he will do everything to get into the match-day squad for Nottingham Forest on Sunday following his complicated hamstring injury, amid Pierre Sage saying the game has come too soon.

The 29-year-old centre forward played a key role in leading Crystal Palace’s forward line in recent seasons, but this summer Mateta was keen on a new adventure away from Selhurst Park.

His future was under speculation as the Frenchman entered the final year of his contract with Crystal Palace, the validity of which he tried to dispute.

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It was suggested that Italian outfit Juventus were monitoring his situation, but ultimately the move did not materialise and the Old Lady signed Nick Woltemade on loan from Newcastle United.

Mateta started the opening game of the season for Crystal Palace against Everton, which Leeds United boss Daniel Farke admitted that he was surprised to see the Eagles lose, where he suffered a hamstring injury which has kept him on the sidelines since then.

Sage’s Palace have not had the best start to the campaign and following the international break, the Eagles will welcome Nottingham Forest to Selhurst Park.

Mateta revealed that he is eyeing the Forest game to get back into Sage’s match-day squad and added that he is set to join the Palace team on the training ground today.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

He also stated that the hamstring injury he suffered was a complicated one but has confidence that he will be back on the pitch to help Palace soon.

“I will be back on the pitch soon”, Mateta said via French radio station RMC.

“I am finally rejoining the team tomorrow, and I will do everything I can to be in the squad for Sunday’s match against Nottingham Forest.

“It was a complicated hamstring injury.”

Sage said in his pre-match press conference that the Nottingham Forest game will be too soon for Mateta, but saluted the striker for getting back on the training pitch.

He explained: “Mateta it was his first training with us, but it’s a good step.”

Unless Sage has a change of heart over Mateta’s fitness level, then the striker could have to target the Brighton clash on 18th October.