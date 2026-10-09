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Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has hailed Mateus Fernandes as a ‘great player’, but urged patience to give the midfielder time to settle into life in north London.

Spurs welcomed the Portuguese to N17 from West Ham United in an £85m deal during the summer window as part of their rebuilding project.

Despite arriving amid considerable expectations, Fernandes is yet to make a telling impression in north London.

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The midfielder has clocked up 373 minutes across seven appearances, but has been unable to pull the Lilywhites out of their struggles, with Spurs sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table.

De Zerbi backed the Portuguese last month, emphasising the need to give him time to adapt to his system.

The Italian boss has now ranked Fernandes among the finest players in the Spurs squad, praising his ability while acknowledging that he still needs time to familiarise himself with the club’s environment.

The Spurs boss also expressed confidence in Fernandes’ ability, but pointed out that adapting to the demands of football requires resilience, as he expects the midfielder to respond positively to difficulties.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

De Zerbi said at a press conference (9.22): “Fernandes is a great player; maybe one of the best players in our team.

“He needs time to understand the club, he needs time to come inside better in the environment of Tottenham.

“I have big confidence [in him], but he has to react.

“Live football is tough, it’s difficult and the most important thing is reaction, to go [with the] flow of the problems.

“He has all the confidence of the club but he needs time.

“We have to give him time.”

Tottenham face a tough test on Saturday when they travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United and we have looked at the selection decisions De Zerbi must get right.

Failure to secure a positive result against the Red Devils would intensify the pressure on De Zerbi, with Spurs still searching for their first Premier League win.

Whether Fernandes retains his place in the starting lineup on Saturday remains uncertain, having been withdrawn at half-time against Aston Villa in Tottenham’s final outing before the international break.

Lucas Bergvall’s playing time in the coming fixtures will also be closely watched, as a lack of minutes could pave the way for a winter exit, with Italian clubs lining up as potential suitors.