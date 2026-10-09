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Everton manager David Moyes has indicated that full-back Vitaliy Mykolenko could be fit for Sunday’s away fixture against Hull City, despite pulling out of Ukraine duty during the Nations League break.

The Ukraine international has played every minute of Everton’s Premier League campaign so far, helping the Toffees record two wins and three draws.

That unbeaten start had lifted them to seventh in the table heading into the international break, with Mykolenko joining up with Ukraine for their Nations League fixtures.

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The 27-year-old featured in the opening game against Hungary, which Ukraine won 1-0, but subsequently picked up a muscle injury that ruled him out of the remaining matches.

Ukraine were without the Everton defender for their games against Georgia, Northern Ireland and Hungary, collecting just one point from those three outings, with a former defender highlighting the ‘significant loss’ his absence represented for the national side.

The 55-cap international cut short his time away to return to Merseyside after resuming training despite his injury, with a journalist criticising Ukraine’s medical staff over their handling of the situation following a misdiagnosis.

Everton travel to the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon to face newly promoted Hull City, with the Tigers sitting just one place and one point behind the Toffees.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Moyes has suggested that Mykolenko could be available for the weekend fixture, with the additional time before kick-off potentially helping the defender recover.

The Toffees boss said at a press conference (6:16): “He’s got a chance for Sunday.

“The extra day might help.”

Although Mykolenko is yet to register a goal contribution this season, he remains an important cog in Moyes’ build-up play, averaging 11.8 line-breaking passes per 90 minutes, the second-highest figure in the Everton squad.

The full-back also ranks second among his team-mates for both blocks and tackles per 90 minutes, underlining his contribution at the defensive end.

Moyes will be hoping to have his trusted defender available against the Tigers as Everton look to extend their unbeaten start in the Premier League.