Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke has backed Leicester City boss Russell Martin to guide the Foxes up the League One standings and believes he does not deserve all the criticism he gets.

Martin’s tenure at the King Power has yielded little encouragement so far, with Leicester sitting 14th in the League One table after seven rounds of action.

The Foxes sit four points adrift of the playoff places, having collected just nine points as they struggle to find consistency.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Their difficulties were further exposed on Tuesday, when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Stevenage in the EFL Trophy.

Pressure is mounting on Martin to arrest Leicester’s slide, with his position potentially increasingly at risk if results fail to improve.

However, Clarke believes Martin has been subjected to more criticism than he deserves, voicing his support for the former MK Dons boss.

Clarke also pointed to Martin’s willingness to give young players opportunities, suggesting that their inconsistency is inevitable and that implementing his footballing philosophy takes time, but remains convinced he can improve Leicester’s fortunes and guide them up the table.

Club managed MK Dons Swansea City Southampton Rangers Leicester City Clubs Russell Martin has managed

The former EFL winger said on What The EFL (31.20): “I continue to feel a little bit sorry for him; I have got sympathy for him; I don’t think he deserves as much stick as he gets.

“He’s given a lot of young players a go and they’re going to be up and down.

“But I don’t think his style of football is something that you nail necessarily overnight.

“But I think he can turn the ship around and get them up the league – I genuinely do.”

Leicester host Peterborough United at the King Power on Saturday, with Martin’s side set to come under closer scrutiny as they look to deliver a response.

Martin’s spell at Rangers also drew significant criticism last year before he was eventually sacked at Ibrox, bringing an end to what became the shortest managerial tenure in the club’s history.

The boss will be determined to avoid a repeat of that outcome, but with results yet to meet expectations, it remains to be seen how much time Leicester will give him.

Meanwhile, back in March, a journalist expressed the view that Martin has the makings of a top manager.