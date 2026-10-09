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Former Celtic star Peter Grant is of the view that there is a player in Bhoys’ star Coby Donovan, but warned that he has to get fitter to fulfil that potential.

Alistair Johnston suffered an injury early in the season and Martin O’Neill’s side were looking to bring in a right-back in the summer transfer window, but ultimately they did not.

The veteran tactician has kept his faith in Donovan, who came through Celtic academy system, and the 20-year-old has featured in 12 games so far for Celtic this season.

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Celtic’s stars came under fire following the loss against rivals Rangers, but Donovan did not come out of the game without credit, being namechecked for a good display by a former top flight attacker.

His performances did not go unnoticed, as he received a call-up from Sebastien Pocognoli to the Scotland national team and he was on the bench against North Macedonia at the weekend.

Grant admitted he likes the Celtic youngster but pointed out that a concern for O’Neill is the fitness of Donovan and Kieran Tierney.

The ex-Bhoys star believes that Celtic have a player in Donovan, but he issued a warning to the 20-year-old that he needs to get more fit to reach his potential.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

“I really like Donovan”, Grant said on the Go Radio Football Show (12:10).

“I think there is a player in there.

“But he’s got to be fitter in the respect of being able to last these moments and when you are full-back with a Celtic team, you have to get up and down the pitch.

“So that’s part of your job.

“You can’t be going off with cramps, as it has proven to be over the last few weeks and that happens too often for me with both Kieran and Colby Donovan, so that’s a concern.”

O’Neill is likely to continue to hand Donovan opportunities, which the Celtic talent will be keen to take.

Donovan signed his professional contract with Celtic in 2022 and made his senior team debut in August last season.

Celtic are currently on a poor run of form, as they have suffered three straight defeats and they will look to bounce back against Motherwell at the weekend.