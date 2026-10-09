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Fixture: Rangers vs Kilmarnock

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 10th October, 15:00 UK time

Rangers are set to resume domestic action with a home fixture against Neil McCann’s Kilmarnock on Saturday. The international break came at the wrong time for Derek McInnes’ team, who raised the expectation levels of the fans with the help of back-to-back wins against bitter rivals Celtic.

Both wins had almost equal significance, one allowing the Gers to ensure progress in the Scottish League Cup at the expense of their rivals and the other narrowing the gap at the top. The job is far from over though and the euphoria has the potential to vanish really quickly.

The challenge that awaits Rangers on Saturday looks easier on paper given the gulf in class between the two teams in the league table. McCann’s team have not started the season on a particularly positive note, finding themselves rock-bottom in the table.

Football, though is an unpredictable game and the tide can turn in the blink of an eye. McCann knows all about Rangers and a lack of knowledge will not be a factor in play, as he eyes a shock win away at Ibrox.

Holding Hearts to a 1-1 draw just before the break shows a possible route to also frustrating Rangers and former Gers star Alex Rae noted that the challenge will become one of breaking down low-blocks for the hosts now.

McCann remains a manager with real potential, who thinks deeply about the game, making the way he sets up Kilmarnock at Ibrox a matter of real intrigue.

What’s At Stake?

Rangers

McInnes knows that the Kilmarnock game is huge for Rangers because not taking three points would largely undo the fine win over Celtic.

It would also end real momentum that has been built up across recent games and raise questions about whether Rangers do have the staying power to compete in the title race.

There is also the question of whether Rangers’ attackers can continue to fire as, for all that the performance against Celtic was good, Rangers still only won 1-0.

Kilmarnock

McCann almost has a free hit away at Rangers as everyone expects Kilmarnock to go to Ibrox and be beaten.

As such, for McCann, the focus will be just as much on the performance and whether he can spot any green shoots to build on the draw against Hearts.

With a goal difference of minus nine, the worst in the division, McCann will also want to see his defence tighten up and not let their heads drop if they concede.

Predicted Lineups

Rangers Kilmarnock Pandur Ferrie Sterling Brandon Fernandez McCarthy Makhanya Stanger Penrice Schjonning-Larsen Neil Lowery Raskin Tshibola Kim Ring Gassama John-Jules Kelsy Kiltie Naderi Hugill Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Rangers: WWWWW

Kilmarnock: DWDLL

Key Battles

Ryan Naderi vs Calum Ferrie

In the absence of key starters such as Lawrence Shankland and Youssef Chermiti, Ryan Naderi has stepped up and has delivered the goods for the Glasgow team.

In the six league matches Naderi has played so far, apart from the two goals he has scored, the 23-year-old has attempted as many as 15 shots on goal among which, seven have been on target.

What makes things even more interesting is that he has as many as eight headed shots, enough to worry Kilmarnock’s 28-year-old stand-in goalkeeper Calum Ferrie.

With Maksymilian Stryjek missing out with an injury and Dave Richards’ proposed move falling through, Ferrie is the only recognised goalkeeper McCann has to choose from.

Stopping the aerial balls from reaching the head of a six-feet-four-inch striker will definitely be a challenge for the goalkeeper, who has not been a regular.

Nicolas Raskin vs Tom Lowery

The midfield battle will be dominated by Rangers’ Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin and Kilmarnock’s English star Tom Lowery.

After missing out on a move away from Ibrox in the summer and expressing his disappointment at its failure, Raskin has kick started his attempts to restore the faith of the Rangers fans.

Rangers have benefited from having Raskin manning the opposition penalty box. In just five appearances, he has managed nine shots on goal from the centre of the pitch and although he is yet to make any goal contributions, he is still a presence on the pitch.

The job to keep him quiet will be on the able shoulders of Lowery, who is set to be deployed in a box-to-box role by manager McCann.

In an otherwise disappointing campaign for Kilmarnock, their 28-year-old midfielder Lowery has been a bright spot.

He has already helped set up two goals for his team-mate and has successfully completed 86.9 per cent of his overall passes.

Match Prediction

The match being played inside Rangers’ famous home ground has all the potential to turn into one-way traffic for the home team, but a three-week long break can often be considered a dampener for a team in form.

There can be hiccups in such situations but against a team lacking in confidence and fearing about their future, it is an ideal opportunity.

McCann will try to deploy a low line, tempting the home team to have a go at them. Kilmarnock will then try to build play from the back and hit Rangers on the break. It could prove to be costly against Rangers, who have been playing attacking football throughout.

An early goal for Rangers should make for a comfortable afternoon for the Gers.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Rangers 4-0 Kilmarnock

Where To Watch?

Rangers vs Kilmarnock is not being broadcast in the UK, but can be followed via each clubs’ website with a kick-off of 15:00 UK time.