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Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat has revealed that he came close to joining Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp was in charge at Anfield.

Amrabat has struggled to settle at one club in recent years, moving between several sides before joining Dutch giants Ajax on a free transfer.

His longest spell at a single club in the last six years was at Italian side Fiorentina, where he spent three years.

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He then went on to join Manchester United on deadline day of the summer transfer window of 2023 on a season-long loan.

The Moroccan went on to make 21 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils, following which Manchester United decided not to trigger their permanent option to buy, though they were once open to re-signing him.

The 30-year-old midfielder has now revealed that he was close to joining another Premier League side before signing for the Old Trafford club.

Amrabat revealed that Klopp was keen to sign him for Liverpool in 2023 and had spoken to him about a potential move to Anfield.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

He explained that Liverpool were looking to strengthen their options in defensive midfield at the time, as they did not have a recognised number six.

However, the midfielder disclosed that the proposed move ultimately fell through, with him joining Manchester United just two weeks later instead.

Speaking to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, he said: “He [Jurgen Klopp] wanted to bring me to Liverpool in 2023, so I had a conversation with him.

“They didn’t have a number 6 at the time.

“Liverpool wanted to buy me, but that ultimately fell through.

“Two weeks later, I signed with Manchester United.”

Elsewhere, it has been suggested that former Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan could help Galatasaray persuade Virgil van Dijk to join them during the winter transfer window.

The Liverpool skipper is into the final year of his contract at Anfield and was wanted by Galatasaray in the summer.

Liverpool, potentially planning ahead, are monitoring Brazilian defender Wallace after he exceeded expectations at Gremio and established himself as a regular starter.