Pete Norton/Getty Images

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore has revealed that Sunderland teenager Jaydon Jones is eager to gain senior experience, adding that the midfielder’s energy makes him a good fit for the Hornets’ style of play.

Jones became a regular in Sunderland’s Under-21 side during the 2024/25 season and has since accumulated over 100 appearances across the Black Cats’ Under-18 and Under-21 teams.

The 19-year-old has featured five times for Sunderland’s Under-21s since the start of the current campaign, scoring once and setting up another goal.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

During the summer, Jones was also part of the squad Regis Le Bris took to America for pre-season, earning 45 minutes against Liverpool in a 4-2 defeat.

The central midfielder has now joined Hebburn Town on an initial one-month loan, following fellow Black Cats goalkeeper Isaac Allan’s return to Sunderland.

Moore revealed that the club had been in talks with Sunderland over Jones’ arrival for the past couple of weeks, with the youngster keen to step into senior football and eager to join the Hornets.

He stated that the move reflects Hebburn Town’s strong reputation among professional clubs for giving young players opportunities in senior football while providing them with the support they need.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

The Hornets boss also highlighted Jones’ energy, ability to cover ground and competitive nature, explaining why the midfielder fits the way his side play.

Moore said on the club’s website: “We have been speaking with Sunderland regarding Jaydon over the last couple of weeks and he is desperate to not only get out and play senior football but also he wants to come to Hebburn.

“That’s speaks volumes of the reputation we have built with the local professional clubs and its players in not only giving lads opportunities to experience senior football but we look after them as well.

“He is an energetic midfielder that covers the ground and competes really well.

“He’s a good fit for how we play and we’re looking forward to welcoming him and his family to the club.”

The 19-year-old could make his Hebburn Town debut as soon as this weekend when the Hornets face Oxford.

Jones will be keen to make an immediate impression and use the loan spell as a springboard towards further opportunities, with a competitive debut for Sunderland likely to remain a long-term ambition.