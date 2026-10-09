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Juventus fans should not be surprised if Newcastle United‘s Nick Woltemade does nothing special during his loan spell, in the view of Italian journalist Gianni Visnadi.

Newcastle paid a club-record fee in the summer of 2025 to bring in Woltemade from Stuttgart as a replacement for Alexander Isak, but his move did not unfold the way he expected it to.

Despite a good start to the season, Woltemade lost his goalscoring form and was eventually even played in midfield by Eddie Howe.

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Juventus came calling for the Newcastle star in the dying days of the window and signed him on loan, with Woltemade’s former manager Christian Worns stating that the German could benefit from a change of scenery.

However, the Newcastle loanee has yet to find the back of the net in Serie A and former Bianconeri star Luca Toni admitted that he is still not convinced by Woltemade’s displays.

It has been suggested that the Old Lady could decide to cut short Woltemade’s loan at Turin if his numbers do not improve in the coming months, though it is unclear if Newcastle would need to agree to that.

Visnadi pointed out that the Magpies star was not the first choice for Juventus and stressed that Woltemade was a last-minute desperate signing from the Italian giants falling to get hold of their desired targets.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

The Italian journalist insisted that people should not be surprised if Woltemade fails to do anything remarkable for Juventus and added that it makes sense to him if Juventus went in for another striker in January.

“Woltemade is a last-day loan signing, brought in out of desperation, so we cannot be surprised if he does not do anything particularly remarkable”, Visnadi said on Italian radio Radio Sportiva (via Tutto Cagiliari).

“He was not the first choice anyway.

“He arrived at the last minute on loan, which is why we are now thinking that Juventus will have to sign a centre-forward in January.

“And perhaps they really will.”

However, Woltemade is sure that Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti will improve him and following the international break, he will be keen to prove his doubters wrong.

Jurgen Klopp called up the Newcastle star for Germany’s game against Serbia and Greece during the international break, but former midfielder Mario Basler claimed that Woltemade should not be considered for the national team with his current form.

Woltemade now looks to be entering crucial weeks in his Juventus spell as he bids to silence the doubters.