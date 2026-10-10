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Manchester United boss Michael Carrick is under ‘big pressure’ following his side’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur, former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara believes.

Spurs headed to Old Trafford still looking for their first Premier League win of the season, despite splashing big cash during the summer.

Roberto De Zerbi saw his side with opportunities to score in the first half that they did not take and the two teams were locked at 0-0 at the break.

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It then seemed that Tottenham would slip to defeat after Bryan Mbeumo gave Manchester United the lead with 17 minutes left, while soon after Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off for headbutting Luke Shaw.

Spurs though rallied and scored in stoppage time, as Dominic Solanke managed to steal in past Lisandro Martinez and help the ball into the back of the net.

It ended 1-1, continuing Spurs’ wait for a first Premier League win, but O’Hara is encouraged by the performance from his old side.

The former midfielder feels Spurs should have won comfortably, while he slammed Bentancur for being sent off.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

O’Hara believes though that the result is one which now puts big pressure on Manchester United boss Carrick.

He wrote on X: “Goooood point in the end.

“Man Utd are guff, should of slapped them 4-1, we have to take our chances.

“We can’t implode for 15 minutes ridiculous from Bentancur, big pressure on Carrick after that, get in.”

The result leaves Manchester United on just one win from their opening six Premier League games, though Spurs are yet to even record that.

De Zerbi however will take encouragement from the match ahead of Spurs’ next assignment, which comes at home to Frank Lampard’s Coventry City side.

While De Zerbi will likely be confident that Spurs’ first win can come against the newly promoted Sky Blues, Carrick must take his Manchester United team to Elland Road to meet rivals Leeds United.

Before then however, Manchester United are in action in Spain in the Champions League at Atletico Madrid.