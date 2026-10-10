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Tamworth boss Andy Peaks, who is a Leeds United fan, has admitted his bittersweet feeling following the Lambs’ win against the young Whites, while tipping some Leeds youngsters for bright futures in the game.

Leeds United Under-21s have had a mixed National League Cup campaign so far, losing two of their three games.

They started their cup campaign with a 5-2 loss against Boreham Wood, but bounced back with a 3-2 win against Solihull Moors.

However, a narrow 1-0 loss against Tamworth on Tuesday keeps them sixth in Group C with three points in as many games.

The National League outfit won 1-0, thanks to an Olly Dyson goal, while the Lambs boss admitted that he is Leeds fan.

Jonny Howson, 38, who played more 200 senior games for the Whites, is a player-coach for the current Leeds Under-21s set-up, and started against Tamworth in the engine room.

Peaks also revealed that he spoke to Howson, while tipping some Whites youngsters to have a very good future in the game.

Season Winners Runners-up 24/25 Leeds United U21s Sutton United 25/26 Boreham Wood West Ham United U21s National League Cup winners

“Yes, I suppose so – no I am joking”, the Tamworth boss told his club’s in-house media when he was asked whether beating Leeds gave him a bittersweet feeling.

“Everyone said that tonight, obviously I am a Leeds fan; I just had a good chat with Jonny Howson, who is one of the lads I went to watch regularly.

“So, it is a big thing, but it proves what a good competition it is to get people like that playing against you.

“Some of the Leeds players [youngsters] have a great future in the game.”

Leeds Under-21s won the National League Cup in the 2024/25 campaign.

The young Whites have started their Premier League 2 campaign fairly well, winning two of their four games so far.

Next up for Leeds Under-21s is an EFL Trophy meeting with Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night.