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Tamworth boss Andy Peaks, who is a Leeds United fan, has admitted his bittersweet feeling following the Lambs’ win against the young Whites, while tipping some Leeds youngsters for bright futures in the game.
Leeds United Under-21s have had a mixed National League Cup campaign so far, losing two of their three games.
They started their cup campaign with a 5-2 loss against Boreham Wood, but bounced back with a 3-2 win against Solihull Moors.
However, a narrow 1-0 loss against Tamworth on Tuesday keeps them sixth in Group C with three points in as many games.
The National League outfit won 1-0, thanks to an Olly Dyson goal, while the Lambs boss admitted that he is Leeds fan.
Jonny Howson, 38, who played more 200 senior games for the Whites, is a player-coach for the current Leeds Under-21s set-up, and started against Tamworth in the engine room.
Peaks also revealed that he spoke to Howson, while tipping some Whites youngsters to have a very good future in the game.
|Season
|Winners
|Runners-up
|24/25
|Leeds United U21s
|Sutton United
|25/26
|Boreham Wood
|West Ham United U21s
“Yes, I suppose so – no I am joking”, the Tamworth boss told his club’s in-house media when he was asked whether beating Leeds gave him a bittersweet feeling.
“Everyone said that tonight, obviously I am a Leeds fan; I just had a good chat with Jonny Howson, who is one of the lads I went to watch regularly.
“So, it is a big thing, but it proves what a good competition it is to get people like that playing against you.
“Some of the Leeds players [youngsters] have a great future in the game.”
Leeds Under-21s won the National League Cup in the 2024/25 campaign.
The young Whites have started their Premier League 2 campaign fairly well, winning two of their four games so far.
Next up for Leeds Under-21s is an EFL Trophy meeting with Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night.