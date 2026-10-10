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Leeds United legend Jon Newsome feels there is little more than Daniel Farke could have done to try to rescue the game against Arsenal and took aim at two Whites substitutes.

The Whites took the lead at the Emirates Stadium when James Justin struck in the 55th minute, but the advantage lasted just seven minutes, with Riccardo Calafiori levelling for Arsenal.

Bruno Guimaraes then fired the Gunners into the lead with 20 minutes left and despite Leeds looking to hit back, they could not break through the hosts’ backline.

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Farke did make changes as Leeds chased the game, with Harry Wilson and Brenden Aaronson both turned to within a minute of Arsenal going ahead in a statement of intent.

Lukas Nmecha came on in the 79th minute, while Jean-Matteo Bahoya and Jaka Bijol entered the fray with four minutes left.

Newsome believes that Farke will have a sense of disappointment as Leeds could have walked away with at least a point.

He said on BBC Radio Leeds (10th October, 14:27): “There was a chance there today. There was a real, real chance to get something out of this game, which was not really what anybody expected.

Game Competition Manchester United (H) Premier League Sunderland (A) Premier League Bournemouth (A) Premier League Leeds United’s next three games

“I think the performance would have justified that.

“They [Arsenal] had ten, fifteen minutes where they turned the screw and this place was on its feet.

“But [for Leeds] a couple of leaders, a bit of doggedness, fighting, good decision making.

“I think Daniel Farke will be hugely disappointed.”

The Whites legend is of the view that Farke did all he could in terms of the substitutions and took aim at Aaronson and Wilson, who he pointed to for giving the ball away and easily being overpowered.

“There is only so much he can do as a manager [to go for it]. You are looking for the players to go on there and do the job.

“Brenden Aaronson came on and Wilson came on, the two subs, and within the first five minutes they both gave the ball away, didn’t track runners, got bundled over, weren’t strong enough.

“That’s not down to the manager is it? That’s down to the players.

“Did they have a go? I think you’ve always got to be careful. You’re losing 2-1, but you don’t want to get beat three and four. So you’ve always got that in the back of your mind.”

While the defeat does end Leeds’ unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign, it will not dampen the mood substantially, given how they competed throughout.

Farke will also not need to motivate his troops for their next assignment as it comes at Elland Road against rivals Manchester United nest weekend.

With Leeds having made Elland Road a fortress, Farke will be relishing the chance to pit his wits against Michael Carrick.