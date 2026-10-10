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Tottenham Hotspur attacker Mikey Moore has backed himself to thrive under pressure, pointing to his experience of derbies in north London and Glasgow.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan at Rangers, where he became a regular presence for the Scottish giants.

The Gers were keen to bring Moore back to Ibrox during the summer window, but their hopes were dented when 1.FC Koln emerged as the leading contenders for his signature.

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However, the Bundesliga outfit had to wait until the closing stages of the window before they could secure the winger on a temporary deal.

The Tottenham talent has featured three times for Koln so far, registering one assist in the process.

Koln are now preparing to travel to Borussia Park for a derby meeting with Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Ahead of the clash, Moore reflected on his experience of high-profile derbies, having been involved around Spurs’ north London meetings with Arsenal before getting a taste of the Old Firm rivalry during his spell with Rangers last season.

Loan star On loan from Borna Sosa Crystal Palace Thijs Dallinga Bologna Mikey Moore Tottenham Hotspur 1. FC Koln’s loanees

The Spurs loanee then stressed that those experiences have prepared him well for the demands of high pressure games, which he feels ready to embrace.

Moore told Koln’s official media: “I’ve been lucky enough to play in big derbies.

“I’ve been on the bench a few times for Tottenham vs Arsenal, which is a massive game enough.

“I had an unbelievable experience last year playing for Rangers, playing against Celtic.

“So it is something I’m quite used to, playing under the pressure and something I feel I can thrive on.

“And yes, I am raring to go now.”

Moore’s loan deal at Koln does not include an option for a permanent move, leaving the winger due back in north London next summer with his Tottenham contract running until 2030, unless the Germans can sit down at the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, Spurs youngster Luca Williams-Barnett could be on the move in January, with a host of suitors monitoring his situation.

Lucas Bergvall could also be heading for an N17 exit during the winter window after the Swede was offered to Juventus by intermediaries, though any move is likely to depend on his playing time in north London in the coming months.