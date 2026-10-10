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Rangers starlet Coben Ferguson has insisted that he craves challenges from players older than him who are smarter, quicker and stronger.

The 16-year-old Rangers academy star is highly rated at Ibrox and has featured for the club’s Under-17 and Under-19 teams as well.

Last season, Ferguson played a key role in helping the Rangers Under-17s side lift the league title and the winger scored his first goal for Under-19s in their win over Dundee United in their last game of the campaign.

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Ferguson saw his hard work getting rewarded when Rangers offered him his first professional contract in the summer and tied him down to Ibrox until 2029.

On Tuesday, Rangers Under-19s took on Kilmarnock’s youth side, which ended in a 4-3 scoreline in favour of the Rangers youngsters.

Ferguson featured for a full 90 minutes in the game and he pointed out that the difference between the Under-17s and Under-19s lies in the tempo and physicality of the games.

The 16-year-old winger is of the opinion that games at Under-19 level are beneficial for his development and added that he relishes the challenges he faces when he is playing against players older than him.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

When asked about the differences between the Under-17s and Under-19s, Ferguson told Rangers’ official site: “I’d probably say the tempo and physicality.

“Against right-backs when I play at Under-17s, I feel like I can get away with more stuff than I do at Under-19s because the boys are smarter, quicker and stronger.

“It’s really good for my development playing against quicker and stronger boys.

“What I want is to be challenged.

“Games like Tuesday, I love it, playing against boys who are a couple of years older than me.

“I love the challenge, and it’s really good. It was great to get a little taster for it, especially coming in full-time this season.”

Ferguson has represented Scotland at Under-15s and Under-16s levels already and scored a goal against Cyprus in February.

He will be keen to keep performing at youth level to catch the attention of senior team manager Derek McInnes to get into his first-team plans.