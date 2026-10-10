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Fixture: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Roberto De Zerbi has picked his Tottenham lineup vs Manchester United for this evening’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

While the international break was unwelcome for De Zerbi, it did provide a pause for him to reflect on Tottenham’s season so far as he looks for improvement.

The Italian is still looking for Spurs to secure their first Premier League victory and knows it would be something of a statement if they could do so at Manchester United.

Already there is a real microscope on a number of players Tottenham signed in the summer, not least midfielder Mateus Fernandes, but De Zerbi has asked for the Portuguese to be given time.

De Zerbi has a number of selection decisions he must get right at Old Trafford and we looked at those in the run-up to the game.

Manchester United won the last meeting between the two teams at Old Trafford, running out 2-0 winners in February.

Spurs’ last victory away at Old Trafford came in 2024, when they won 2-0 thanks to goals from Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski.

Antonin Kinsky is in goal in the Tottenham lineup vs Manchester United this evening, while in front of him De Zerbi goes with Archie Gray, Marcos Sensei, Jan Paul van Hecke and Destiny Udogie.

In the engine room battle, the Tottenham boss fields Sandro Tonali and Lucas Bergvall, while Conor Gallagher supports Savio, Mohammed Kudus and Dominic Solanke.

De Zerbi may well need to make changes to his Tottenham lineup vs Manchester United at some point during the game and his options to do that from the bench include Micky van de Ven and Omar Marmoush.

Tottenham Hotspur Lineup vs Manchester United

Kinsky, Gray, Senesi, Van Hecke, Udogie, Tonali, Bergvall, Gallagher, Kudus, Savio, Solanke

Substitutes: Dubravka, Tosin, Maddison, Tel, Fernandes, Marmoush, Bentancur, Davies, Van de Ven