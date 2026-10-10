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Roberto De Zerbi has expressed his delight at the character and courage that Tottenham Hotspur showed after being reduced to ten men at Manchester United and now wants to unlock it regularly.

De Zerbi’s side failed to get their first win of the Premier League season at Old Trafford as they were forced to fight back to claim a 1-1 draw.

A good first half did not lead to Tottenham scoring and they went behind to Bryan Mbeumo’s goal in the 73rd minute.

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Rodrigo Bentancur was then given his marching orders after headbutting Luke Shaw, which then caused Tottenham to rally and ultimately equalise in stoppage time through Dominic Solanke, with the ten men showing real intent.

De Zerbi was delighted to see the reaction from his team as they battled to avoid defeat.

The Tottenham boss believes that such courage and character is something Spurs teams of the past have been lacking in and stressed if it can be unlocked regularly then the wins will flow.

De Zerbi noted that Manchester United themselves showed real character in the second half to get ahead in the game.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The Spurs boss said at his post match press conference: “Now Tottenham need to react. Sometimes the reaction are not nice, not positive for the team, but I think in that moment, with ten players, we played with more courage, we played with more energy and we changed the game again.

“For a long time Tottenham played without this blood, this character and now I am the coach I want to see this character every game.

“Because Manchester United in the second half showed character, not just the quality, just with the quality we can’t win the games.

“With the quality, with the character, with the right energy, I think we are going to win many games and score many goals.”

A lack of character and winning mentality is a criticism which has regularly been levelled at Tottenham and De Zerbi will be succeeding where a host of managers before him have failed if he can unlock it from his Spurs side regularly.

Tottenham remain without a win in their opening six games, but De Zerbi will fancy his chances of that run coming to an end next time out when Coventry City are the opposition.

Coventry have one win under their belt, but are now behind De Zerbi’s men on goal difference.

Lampard’s side are next in action on Monday evening when the play host to Newcastle United.