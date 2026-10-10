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Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel believes that Kilmarnock boss Neil McCann will try and adopt an attacking plan to try and hurt Rangers this afternoon – match preview here.

Despite managing two draws and one win in their last three matches, McCann’s Kilmarnock team find themselves bottom of the Scottish Premiership table, two points off safety.

Though it is still early in the season and there is still room for recovery, what will worry the 52-year-old manager is the fact that his team have conceded as many as 15 goals in their seven games.

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Dalziel believes that one of the reasons for Kilmarnock’s suffering is the way their manager wants the team to play.

Citing the example of the Celtic defeat at Rugby Park on 9th August, Dalziel insisted that Killie went toe to toe with Martin O’Neill’s team on the day and suffered because they did not play defensive football.

Dalziel feels McCann will have learned from that clash and told Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (32.36): “I think where Neil will learn a little bit, think he will be on the front foot; I think he will have a game plan

“I like the way he goes about his business, even when he comes under criticism from the fans saying that we are too open and expansive.

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“He will look at what they had done against Celtic down at Rugby Park. They went toe to toe with Celtic and on that day Celtic absolutely destroyed them.

“So I think Neil would have learned by that. I don’t think he will go just, you know, ‘everybody up front, let’s have a go’.”

Issuing a warning to Rangers ahead of this afternoon’s game, Dalziel added: “I think he will have a game plan.

“But I think his game plan will be attacking and not the years gone by where teams went to Ibrox and Celtic Park and just sat everybody behind the ball, kicked out of the park and hope that a draw or a set-play or something, great free-kick, whatever it may be.

“Those days are gone. And I don’t think Neil will just go too open because Rangers will pick them off, no doubt about that.

“But I think he [McCann] will have an attacking plan initiated to try and hurt Rangers.”

For Rangers, the Kilmarnock game will be an opportunity to keep the pressure on rivals Celtic, who they now trail by just three points after the win in their last match before the international break.

Rangers will have their hopes resting on the shoulders of Ryan Naderi and Kevin Kelsy, who have stepped up to the plate to replace the injured Lawrence Shankland and Youssef Chermiti.