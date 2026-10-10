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Fiorentina boss Paolo Vanoli has revealed that he was impressed by Tottenham Hotspur loanee Radu Dragusin given his positive response after his international sending off.

Dragusin arrived at Tottenham from Genoa in 2024 with considerable expectations, but inconsistent performances and a serious ACL injury limited his opportunities to establish himself in the first team.

The 24-year-old joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan this summer in search of regular first-team football, revealing that sporting director Fabio Paratico had a ‘huge impact’ on his decision to make the move.

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Fiorentina are obligated to make the defender’s loan move permanent, with the clause becoming active once he reaches 22 appearances for the Italian club.

The Tottenham loanee has featured five times in Serie A for La Viola so far this season, providing one assist in the process.

He also already saw a managerial change with Vanoli replacing Fabio Grosso at the club.

During the international break, the defender featured for Romania in the Nations League and was sent off in the 22nd minute against Poland.

Loanee On loan from Radu Dragusin Tottenham Hospur Joao Mario Juventus Alieu Njie Torino Pedro Goncalves Sporting Lisbon Willy Gnonto Leeds United Franco Mastantuono Real Madrid Fiorentina’s loan stars

Vanoli revealed that he contacted Dragusin after the defender was sent off, making sure to speak to the player following the incident.

The Fiorentina boss stressed that mistakes are part of football and praised the Tottenham loanee for his response, describing the defender as being in fantastic spirits and full of energy and motivation.

Speaking in a press conference (via Tutto Mercato Web), he said: “I never lose touch with my players.

“I always try to stay in contact with them, even after a match, because I like watching them play for their national teams too, as it can give me some useful insights.

“When he was sent off, I called him.

“Mistakes can happen, and he reacted to it extremely well.

“I found him in fantastic spirits, full of energy and motivation.”

Dragusin clocked the full 90 minutes for Fiorentina in their 2-1 loss away at Genoa in Serie A on Saturday, while Tottenham played out a 1-1 draw with Manchester United to leave them still waiting for their first Premier League win of the season.