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Fixture: Rangers vs Kilmarnock

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Derek McInnes has selected his Rangers lineup vs Kilmarnock to welcome Neil McCann’s side to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon – match preview here.

There is now a real feel-good factor at Rangers on the back of consecutive wins over Celtic and McInnes has an opportunity to keep that momentum going today.

Rangers though need to get up to speed after an international break which saw striker Ryan Naderi make his debut for the Czech Republic.

Naderi dubbed the debut a ‘bit like a fairytale’ but now he must put the focus straight back on club matters with Rangers.

Kilmarnock boss McCann has been tipped to come with a game plan today to try to trip Rangers up, but there is little doubt the Gers are overwhelming favourites to win the match.

Killie arrive bottom of the Scottish Premiership and in desperate need of points.

The two teams last met at Ibrox in February this year, with Rangers handing out a 5-1 thumping of Kilmarnock.

McInnes revealed in the run-up to the game that Cammy Devlin will be missing, with the midfielder out for several weeks with a hamstring injury.

Ivor Pandur is in goal in the Rangers lineup vs Kilmarnock today, while in defence McInnes picks a back four of Dujon Sterling, Emmanuel Fernandez, Olwethu Makhanya and James Penrice.

In the engine room, Nicolas Raskin and Dan Neil line up, while Kim Min-sun and Djeidi Gassama look to supply Naderi and Kevin Kelsy.

McInnes has a host of options on the bench if he needs to shake up his Rangers lineup vs Kilmarnock at any point during the game and those options include Tuur Rommens and Bojan Miovski.

Rangers Lineup vs Kilmarnock

Pandur, Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Penrice, Neil, Raskin, Kim, Gassama, Naderi, Kelsy

Substitutes: Kelly, Nedeljkovic, Godfrey, Rommens, Dragojevic, Chukwuani, Curtis, Bouanani, Miovski