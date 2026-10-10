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Leeds United attacker Lukas Nmecha has insisted that the Whites would take a point against Arsenal, but they want to win every game.

The Yorkshire giants have made a strong start to the season so far and are undefeated in the league after five games.

Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson praised Daniel Farke during the international break, describing the German as the ideal man to lead the Whites.

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With the international break now over, Leeds are now set to resume their Premier League campaign against Arsenal this afternoon – match preview here.

Ahead of the game, Farke insisted that establishing the Yorkshire club as Premier League regulars is their equivalent of fighting for the title.

Nmecha stressed that Leeds have improved since last season, pointing to their performances against the Premier League’s top sides.

He acknowledged that Arsenal remain a strong team, but believes the Whites now have a better chance of competing with them.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The Leeds star admitted that the Whites would gladly take a point if that proved to be the best they could achieve, but has insisted that they will travel to the Emirates Stadium aiming to win, with their recent run of form giving them confidence.

Speaking to Leeds United club’s media, he said: “I definitely think that as last season went on, we did really well against the other big teams and I think we’re a different team now than we were then.

“They are still a very good team but we’ll have a better chance.

“I think we’d be stupid to say if we went there now and could just take a point that we won’t take that, but we obviously go into into every game trying to win and we’re on a good run.

“So why not?”

Nmecha has made four Premier League appearances so far, all from the bench, and has provided one assist.

The German striker will hope to score his first league goal of the season tomorrow and help keep his team’s unbeaten run alive.

Leeds endured a miserable time against Arsenal last season, losing both encounters heavily and conceding nine goals without finding the net themselves.

It remains to be seen whether Farke’s men are able to secure a positive result against the Gunners.