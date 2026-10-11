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Nottingham Forest face a wait to see if Fenerbahce will open the door to selling defender Archie Brown in the January transfer window.

Brown made the switch to Fenerbahce from Belgian outfit Gent in the summer of 2025, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Turkish club.

The left-back, a product of Derby County‘s academy set-up, quickly established himself as a key player for the Yellow Canaries and featured 25 times in the Turkish Super Lig last season, contributing three goals and two assists.

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Nottingham Forest ‘contacted’ Fenerbahce over Brown ahead of the the summer window after being impressed by his displays, but nothing concrete came of it.

The Tricky Trees remain keen on the defender, though, and have been widely credited with preparing an offer for the winter window.

However, it was recently suggested that the Premier League outfit would have to double what they are planning to offer if they want to sign Brown, from €15m to €30m.

Now it has emerged that Nottingham Forest will need something else to happen in order to be able to sign Brown.

Club Years Lausanne-Sport 2021-2023 Gent 2023-2025 Fenerbahce 2025- Archie Brown’s career so far

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Fenerbahce will consider selling Brown if fellow defender Jayden Oosterwolde regains fitness as expected.

Oosterwolde suffered an injury back in August which ruled him out for about three months.

If Oosterwolde is behind in his recovery then ‘approval will not be given’ for Brown to be sold.

Nottingham Forest will now hope that Oosterwolde can regain fitness in time so that they can attempt to secure the signature of Brown in the upcoming transfer window.

The Tricky Trees have been one of the more active Premier League clubs in the transfer market in recent windows, with several first-team players sent out on loan during the summer.

With those temporary moves now under way, we have taken a closer look at Nottingham Forest’s current loan contingent to assess which players could still have a future at the City Ground.