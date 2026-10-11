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Aston Villa are ‘ready to compete’ for the signature of attacking midfielder Pavel Sulc as Juventus CEO Giovanni Carnevali works to try to ‘lower Lyon’s demands’ for him.

The 25-year-old hit the ground running after joining Lyon last year, finding the net 14 times and providing seven assists to underline his attacking threat.

The Czech international has carried that form into the new campaign, registering three assists in six Ligue 1 appearances for Lyon.

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Sulc’s performances have attracted considerable interest, with Leeds United among the clubs to have explored the possibility of signing the midfielder during the summer window.

There were suggestions that Wrexham had also tested Lyon’s resolve with a record-breaking offer to bring him to the Championship, but the Czech international ultimately opted to continue his career in France.

Aston Villa have recently emerged as admirers of Sulc, while Atletico Madrid are also keeping tabs on his situation and Juventus are active on his tail.

And Villa are ‘ready to compete’ for Sulc’s signature against the competition, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Efforts are already being made in Italy though to lay the groundwork and Juventus CEO Carnevali is ‘working to lower Lyon’s demands to ‘get ahead of everyone else’ in the pursuit of Sulc.

Lyon are currently holding out for €50m for the Czech international, with his contract running until 2029 placing Les Gones in a strong negotiating position.

Nevertheless, Juventus are working to establish whether Lyon can be persuaded to reduce their asking price, although it remains to be seen whether their efforts will yield a breakthrough.

The Italian giants’ determination to land Sulc could complicate Aston Villa’s plans, forcing the Villans to accelerate their pursuit to avoid being beaten to the midfielder.

Villa though would be big competitors for Juventus, given the Premier League financial firepower they can deploy.

Juventus and Lyon struck a deal for Lois Openda during the summer, and the Old Lady will hope to do business with Les Gones again, this time for Sulc.

Meanwhile, Endrick is due to meet his agents between November and early December to discuss a potential Real Madrid exit, with Aston Villa following developments closely.