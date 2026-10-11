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Besiktas boss Vincenzo Italiano does not want Hyeon-gyu Oh to leave, amid Tottenham Hotspur and Hull City being namechecked as wanting the former Celtic man.

Oh joined Besiktas from Belgian side Genk during the winter transfer window, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Turkish side.

The former Celtic star had an outstanding second half of the season with the Turkish side, as he scored six goals and provided an assist in 13 Super Lig appearances, instantly settling in Istanbul.

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His impressive performances attracted interest from Tottenham earlier this year, but a move ultimately failed to materialise.

Interest in Oh is persisting though and Besiktas boss Italiano is aware of it.

According to Turkish daily Takvim (via Fotomac), Besiktas boss Italiano does not want the South Korean striker to leave in January, with Tottenham and Hull namechecked as keen.

This Super Lig season, Oh has started all the games for Besiktas, further highlighting the manager’s trust in the hitman.

Club Years Suwon Bluewings 2019-2023 Gimcheon Sangmu (draft loan) 2020-2021 Celtic 2023-2024 Genk 2024-2026 Besiktas 2026- Oh’s career history

Tottenham secured Omar Marmoush on a season-long loan from Manchester City, but the N17 side have struggled massively in front of goal in the Premier League this season.

The Lilywhites have managed to find the net just two times in five games, prompting them to look for striker reinforcements in the upcoming transfer window.

Hull City are also keen to sign the Besiktas striker, hoping to add a proven goalscorer to their squad and strengthen their chances of Premier League survival.

Oh’s contract runs until June 2029, giving Besiktas the upper hand in negotiations should Tottenham or Hull City make an approach.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham or Hull City will make a firm offer for the attacker when the window opens for business.