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Former Nottingham Forest scout Cherif Oudjani believes Tricky Trees loanee Dilane Bakwa fits the modern winger profile, highlighting his ability to beat defenders and influence games on the pitch.

The 24-year-old endured a difficult spell at the City Ground last term, struggling to secure regular minutes and failing to make a big impression whenever opportunities came his way.

As a result, a summer departure was on the cards after just one year with the Tricky Trees, but a proposed move to Rennes ultimately collapsed over wage demands.

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Ipswich Town and Hull City were both keen to secure Bakwa’s services, but the Frenchman opted for a return to his homeland, joining Lille on a season-long loan.

The winger started on Saturday in Lille’s 1-0 win over Le Havre in Ligue 1 and contributed the winning goal in the process.

Bakwa will be looking to build on that in the coming weeks as he aims to show the form which convinced Nottingham Forest to sign him in the first place.

Oudjani assessed Bakwa’s profile, highlighting how his ability to beat defenders on the right flank with his left foot makes him a natural fit for the modern game.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

The former Nottingham Forest scout told French sports daily L’Equipe: “Dilane, meanwhile, fits the modern trend of an inverted winger, a left-footed player on the right who can drive at defenders, beat them with his dribbling and make an impact on the game.”

Bakwa could now be in line for more regular minutes at Lille following an injury to Ethan Mbappe, who had been Davide Ancelotti’s preferred option on the right wing, with a demanding schedule also offering the Frenchman opportunities to establish himself.

Another Nottingham Forest loanee Omari Hutchinson is also looking to make his mark, during his spell at AC Milan, having recently spoken positively about life in Italy.

Meanwhile, Jair Cunha has attracted attention from Barcelona, with the Spanish giants emerging as keen admirers of the centre-back.

Nottingham Forest will focus on matters other than the transfer market in the coming weeks though, with responding to Sunday’s 3-1 loss at Crystal Palace now the immediate focus.