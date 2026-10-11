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Former Scotland midfielder Peter Grant believes that Rangers man Nicolas Raskin is more disciplined in the number 6 role with Belgium national team than he is with the Gers as as such he is not a number 6 at Ibrox.

Rangers brought in Raskin from Standard Liege in 2023 and he arrived as a midfielder highly rated within the Belgian game.

Raskin had a fallout with former Rangers boss Russell Martin in the summer of 2025, but the current Leicester City manager was forced to reinstate him.

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In the summer Turkish giants Besiktas made an attempt to sign him, but a move did not go through; however, they are not giving up on the player.

Former Gers star Barry Ferguson, who managed Raskin during his stint in the Ibrox dugout, said that he feels he is a complete midfielder rather than a holding player.

Grant is of the view that the 25-year-old lacks the discipline to play in the number six role when he is playing for Rangers, but while playing for his national team, he is excellent in that role.

The former top-flight star thinks that during the games against Celtic this season, Raskin left gaps in the Rangers’ midfield, but the Gers were fortunate as Martin O’Neill’s side did not exploit them.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

Grant also added that Raskin is not a player who is difficult to manage, but feels that he needs convincing from his manager to play the holding midfielder role well.

“I think his biggest problem has been himself, not the managers”, Grant said on the Go Radio Football Show (24:47).

“His biggest problem, he has been telling everybody he is a sitting midfield player; he is a number six.

“He is never a number six because he leaves the area too empty.

“I thought, even against Celtic because Celtic didn’t pass forward, but the space behind him was massive at times because he goes away across the pitch following the ball, but then I watched him against France the other evening; I know it ended up being France 4-1.

“I thought he was outstanding in the game for Belgium, he seems more disciplined when he plays with Belgium than he does for Rangers.

“I always used to think he thinks because he had the argument with Russell Martin, as we know, there was fallout there and then Barry [Ferguson] said at times he was a bit difficult, not to manage, but to convince him that you need to play that role.”

Raskin has so far featured in 22 games for his national team, including six appearances in the 2026 World Cup, while registering two assists in the tournament.

He recently admitted that he was mentally ready to move on from Ibrox in the summer, but now he is focused on doing well with the Ibrox outfit.