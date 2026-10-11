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Liverpool legend John Aldridge has tipped his hat to Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku for a ‘worldie’ performance at Anfield amid the Cityzens’ 3-0 win.

During a match overshadowed by Manchester City being found guilty of over 100 Premier League charges, a fierce atmosphere was on display, with three points on the line.

The game was nip and tuck until Ryan Gravenberch was shown a second yellow card and set off on around the hour mark, with Manchester City then taking control.

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Erling Haaland fired Manchester City ahead in the 65th minute, before Doku doubled their advantage in the 68th minute.

Rayan Cherki then put the result beyond any doubt with 12 minutes left as it finished 3-0 to the visitors, who took home all three points.

Aldridge noted Doku’s huge impact after he came on, crediting the winger for putting in a world class performance, but insists the sending off changed the game, with Liverpool having increasingly been in control.

The Liverpool legend said on LFC TV (11th October, 18:14): “Doku’s come on and he’s had a worldie.”

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

And he added: “Sometimes when you go down to ten men you make it work to your advantage.

“But it happened so quickly afterwards that Doku came on and they scored the goal.

“All of a sudden you could see it was a massive sucker punch, but the effort we put into the game for the 65 minutes was really, really good.

“We were in the ascendancy to potentially take the lead and it was a massive, massive blow, and we didn’t recover.

“It was hard to take because the lads were so good for 65 minutes and it hurts.”

Manchester City forked out £55m to land Doku from French side Rennes in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Doku was wanted by Liverpool when he was a teenager and predicted in 2021 that the Reds would return for him in the future.

As Liverpool were on the way to winning the Premier League title in 2025, Doku insisted he did not care about whether the Reds won the league.

If Manchester City receive severe sanctions following the guilty verdict on breaking Premier League charges, Doku may well draw serious attention from a number of clubs.