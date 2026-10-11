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Fixture: Motherwell vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup vs Motherwell for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership clash at Fir Park as he looks to get the Bhoys back on track.

Amid back to back setbacks, O’Neill and the players may have welcomed the international break as an opportunity to get away from the Glasgow goldfish bowl pressure.

Mika Baur clocked his debut for Germany in a real feel-good factor for the midfielder over the international break, which left him admitting his heart was thumping for the outing.

Benjamin Nygren said recently that he loves the sky high expectations at Celtic and he has an opportunity to now embrace that pressure.

O’Neill will know that if Celtic can hit the ground running and beat Motherwell, it would be a major boost in his bid to get them back on track.

While just a point would be enough to send Celtic back to the top of the Scottish Premiership, O’Neill will badly want all three.

Motherwell currently sit in ninth spot in the Scottish Premiership standings, having won two, drawn two and lost three of their seven league games so far.

Despite that mixed record, Celtic boss O’Neill has been clear he expects anything but an easy game, as experience has taught him Motherwell can be tough to tackle.

In goal in the Celtic lineup vs Motherwell today is Viljami Sinisalo, while Colby Donovan, Dane Murray, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney are ahead of him as a back four.

Midfield will be a key battleground and O’Neill looks towards Callum McGregor, Mika Baur and Benjamin Nygren, while Camilo Duran and Sebastian Tounetki support Kasper Hogh.

If O’Neill needs to shake up his Celtic lineup vs Motherwell at any point then he has a host of options to bring on off the bench and they include the fit again Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Celtic Lineup vs Motherwell

Sinisalo, Donovan, Murray, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Baur, Nygren, Duran, Tounetki, Hogh

Substitutes: Johnstone, Lotomba, Trusty, Jota, Sorensen, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hassan, Mheuka, Forrest