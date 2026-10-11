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Former Eredivisie star Bram van Polen has hailed Tottenham Hotspur forward Mohammed Kudus as a ‘beast’, admitting the Ghanaian was a nightmare to face and may not have realised the full extent of his own ability.

Kudus joined Tottenham Hotspur from West Ham United in July 2025 for a fee of £55m, putting pen to paper on a six-year contract.

He arrived in north London with experience of the Danish Superliga from his time at Nordsjaelland, the Dutch Eredivisie with Ajax and two seasons in the Premier League with the Irons.

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During his spell with the Dutch giants, Kudus made 87 appearances, scoring 27 goals and providing 12 assists.

Kudus faced Zwolle twice during that period, coming up against Van Polen on the flank on both occasions.

The former Zwolle full-back reflected on the challenge of facing Kudus, highlighting the forward’s combination of strength, pace and technical ability, which made him such a difficult opponent to contain.

Van Polen admitted he never relished coming up against the Spurs man on the wing during his Ajax days, while suggesting the winger himself may not have fully appreciated the extent of his own talent.

Competition Appearances Premier League 89 Eredivisie 65 Superliga 37 Mohammed Kudus’ top competitions by appearances

He also recalled how Kudus and his team-mates became an even more daunting proposition when they hit their stride and fed off the crowd’s support.

Van Polen said on Voetbalpraat on ESPN (via Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur): “I really thought Kudus was a beast.

“He was so good.

“I never liked it when he played on the left wing.

“He had it all.

“I had the feeling that Kudus himself didn’t even realise just how good he was.

“He was so strong, fast, low to the ground, and incredibly skilled.

“When those guys got fired up and the crowd got behind them, you really didn’t want to be on the other side of the field.”

This season, the Ghana international has been working his way back to full fitness after a hamstring problem curtailed his involvement last term.

Kudus has started twice, in Tottenham’s EFL Cup third-round defeat to Liverpool, and in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Saturday.

The attacker will be looking to start again when Tottenham entertain Frank Lampard’s Coventry City side next Monday in the Premier League.