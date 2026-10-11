Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Stevenage boss Alex Revell has insisted that West Ham United loanee Kaelan Casey’s strong displays in the EFL Trophy have improved his chances of earning League One minutes.

The 21-year-old came through the Hammers’ academy before embarking on a loan spell in the Championship with Swansea City last year.

However, a lack of regular involvement prompted West Ham to recall the centre-back in January, before arranging another temporary move, this time to League One outfit Leyton Orient.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Casey featured more frequently at Brisbane Road and West Ham opted to send the centre-back out on loan to League One once again during the summer, with Stevenage securing his services for the current campaign.

Although the defender has yet to feature in the league for Boro, Casey has been included in the team for both of their EFL Trophy outings, helping Stevenage collect maximum points on each occasion.

Alongside his defensive duties, the Hammers youngster also showed his willingness to get forward, providing an assist against Walsall.

Revell stressed the importance of the EFL Trophy in allowing players on the fringes of the squad to stake their claim for more prominent roles in Stevenage’s League One campaign.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

The Stevenage boss then highlighted that Casey has seized that opportunity, with his displays across the two cup outings strengthening his case for more league minutes.

Revell said to Stevenage’s official channel (2.55): “Listen, those games are great because I’ve always said that it’s really important for us, that cup [EFL Trophy], because it does give people opportunities to show what they can do, show that they should be playing every week in the league.

“I think Kaelan Casey could easily hold up his hands and say that over the two games I’ve put in performances that are thoroughly deserved [to give me chances in the league].

“That is what we want, right? That is what we want.

“We want a squad of people pushing in the right direction.”

Stevenage beat Wigan Athletic 1-0 in League One on Saturday, but West Ham talent Casey was an unused substitute during the game.

West Ham will be keeping a close eye on Casey’s performances, with regular game time at Stevenage crucial to his growth as a player.

Meanwhile, another West Ham loanee Niclas Fullkrug has recently spoken about the special sense of belonging he is enjoying at Werder Bremen.