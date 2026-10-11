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Liverpool must strengthen when the January transfer window opens, Reds legend John Aldridge insists, with the ex-striker clear that the title winning season has just not been built on at all.

The Premier League title was delivered in Arne Slot’s first season in charge, but then Liverpool went backwards an an alarming rate last season, despite splashing big cash.

This season Liverpool have turned to the inexperienced former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola and he was also supported with substantial spending in the summer.

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Even so, several injuries have exposed a lack of strength in depth in the Liverpool squad and youngster Lewis Koumas led the line against Manchester City on Sunday, as the Reds were beaten 3-0.

Aldridge has urged Liverpool to make signings in the January transfer window, something the club are often reluctant to do.

He insists the squad is short of depth and is clear it should not have been allowed to happen so soon after a title winning season.

“January, we’ve got to do some business in January“, Aldridge said on LFC TV (11th October, 18:25).

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“Even when these injuries are back, we’re short compared to the other teams at the top.

“That shouldn’t be the case when we only won the league just over a year or so ago.

“It’s not been built on.”

Liverpool paid £125m for Alexander Isak in the summer of 2025 and also paid over £100m to sign Florian Wirtz that same summer.

Isak is currently injured and Wirtz continues to be ineffective.

They forked out over £100m once again this summer to sign Bradley Barcola, but the former Paris Saint-Germain winger has had a quiet start to his Anfield career so far.

Iraola was desperate for wingers to be snapped up and Victor Munoz also arrived at Anfield, though despite Liverpool’s best efforts and the pursuits of Ibrahim Mbaye, Ismaila Sarr and Yankuba Minteh, no further wide players landed.

As a result, Liverpool became reluctant to sell Cody Gakpo to Manchester City and pulled the plug on a move to the Etihad for the Dutchman.

How much Liverpool have in the kitty for the January transfer window remains unclear, while it will also mark the first transfer window with Julian Ward as sporting director since he succeeded Richard Hughes in the role.